ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Judge lets Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed

By KEN MILLER, Associated Press
texomashomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre can proceed, bringing new hope for some measure of justice for three survivors of the deadly racist rampage who are now over 100 years old and were in the courtroom for the decision....

www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Magnolia State Live

Court halts firing squad execution of South Carolina inmate. Mississippi also offers constitutionally questioned execution method.

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution. The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa County, OK
Society
County
Tulsa County, OK
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulsa Race Massacre#Reparations#Police Brutality#Looting#Dallas#District Court
The Atlantic

Two Executions on a Thursday in America

On a recent Thursday night in America, April 21, two different states planned to preside over the execution of two different men—Oscar Franklin Smith, 72, in Tennessee; and Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, in Texas—and yet, for similar reasons, neither plan went off precisely as expected. Smith, who was...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Tennessee governor calls off Oscar Smith execution, citing ‘oversight in preparation for lethal injection’

The state of Tennessee has temporarily called of the impending execution of a death row inmate named Oscar Smith, the governor has announced..“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight,” Governor Bill Lee Lee said in a statement on Thursday. “I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.”Prior to the announcement, Smith, was set to be executed on the night of 21 April. He would’ve been the first person the state executed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TIME

South Carolina's Planned Firing Squad Executions Raise Complicated Questions About the Future of the Death Penalty

On March 18, the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that the $53,600 renovation of its death chamber was complete. For prisoners on death row who choose to face the firing squad, the state installed a metal chair with restraints for the ankles, legs, chest, arms, and head. New protocols say the prisoner will be strapped into the chair with a hood over his head, and a small aim point placed over his heart. The three-person execution team will stand behind a wall fifteen feet away, pointing their rifles through a rectangular opening, aiming with live ammunition. The warden will read the order. The team will fire. Witnesses can watch the grim proceedings behind bullet-resistant glass. Once a doctor declares the prisoner dead, the viewers will be escorted out.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tennessee halts executions ahead of a review of lethal injections

Tennessee has paused its lethal injection executions pending a procedural review, Republican Governor Bill Lee said. The Associated Press reports that former US Attorney Ed Stanton will review the circumstances surrounding the texting of lethal injection chemicals, the clarity of the execution process and Tennessee Department of Corrections staffing considerations. The pause comes after a testing oversight forced the state to halt the execution of inmate Oscar Smith just an hour before he was scheduled to die. Governor Bill Lee said the lethal injections would no begin again until it is clear proper procedures are being followed."I review each...
POLITICS
AccuWeather

Severe weather to threaten over 30 million Thursday, Friday

Additional rounds of damaging storms and tornadoes are in the offing for the southern U.S. through the end of the week in what has been a tumultuous start to May. It has been a volatile weather week in the central United States with some locations, such as Seminole, Oklahoma, being hit with three tornadoes, with two of those Wednesday alone. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the southern Plains will catch a break at the end of the week, but areas farther east will be at risk for damaging weather Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy