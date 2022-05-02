Talkback 16: Doing your part in the boating community

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The PhotoLink Library is open for business at its usual spot. We'll visit now, along with Mike Stevens and some rather welcome characters. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how to submit your photos HERE. See more of our Photolink Library stories on...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We had a feeling we'd get a few calls about the planned roundabout near Lewisburg, and we did. But most of the calls are about the fate of Roe versus Wade. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Since March 2015, TLC fans have watched Trent and Amber Johnston, along with their five children, navigate life as a family of little people on 7 Little Johnstons. The Johnston kids have practically grown up before viewers' eyes. It makes sense, then, that fans were curious to learn more when Trent and Amber received a scary phone call from their eldest child. So what happened to Jonah Johnston?
Meet the tractor-obsessed fifth-generation farmer who is taking social media by storm at just three years old. Tommy Summerbell has impressed his family with his caring nature when looking after their myriad of animals including dogs, sheep, goats, alpacas, chickens, cows and horses. His proud mum, Kate Weightman, 29, says...
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New York-based Mediterranean brand is ready for its Central Ohio debut. Hummus & Pita Co. will open its first local restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Hilliard Saturday. The franchisees are Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel. They started in the restaurant business with their father and his […]
May 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Massachusetts said a family who rescued a "lost puppy" found on a busy road were shocked to learn the animal was actually a baby coyote. The Cape Wildlife Center in Cape Cod said in a Facebook post that a family spotted the small canine wandering alone at the side of a busy road.
LOCUST GAP, Pa. — A woman has turned the basement of an old church in Northumberland County into an art studio. Inside, Jon Meyer found her busy making wonders out of melted glass in this stop On The Pennsylvania Road.
A turkey hunter’s life, to paraphrase what they say about a soldier’s, is 99 percent boredom, 1 percent sheer excitement (instead of terror). You make plans, scout, walk for miles, and wait for hours, days even, in hopes of a momentary thrill. But those few minutes can change your whole season, even your entire spring.
Meet 7-year-old River. He’s an energetic young boy who loves talking about water towers, phone towers, or anything that has to do with building stuff. His favorite toy? Legos of course! River also loves playing outdoors, always sleeps with stuffed animals and loves giving and receiving hugs. He’s hoping to find an affectionate family that’s […]
SCRANTON, Pa. — It’s Cinco de Mayo, and thanks to students at Lackawanna College, Newswatch 16 is cooking up some fun, festive foods, but also the facts on a new event hitting the school as part of some fun surrounding First Friday Scranton. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted...
