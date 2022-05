America has an obsession with true crime books, podcasts, and television shows. Serial killers seem to be at the very center of that fascination. The Hudson Valley region has so much beauty that residents are always shocked when they see the major blemishes. It may be hard to believe but this area is home to 2 serial killers with a criminal history that could make your skin crawl. One of the most famous and well known murders from the Hudson Valley is Kendall Francois. He took the lives of 8 women who were later discovered at his parent's house in Poughkeepsie, New York.

GOSHEN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO