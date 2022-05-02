ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

Garden City man gets up to life in prison for murder of 2-year-old boy

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 32-year-old Garden City man has been sentenced to up to life in prison after prosecutors say he murdered a 2-year-old boy. Police and prosecutors say the boy was...

