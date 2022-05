CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As timbersports crank up for a new season, West Virginia continues to be well represented in the world of lumberjacking. The Mountain State’s long heritage in the wood products industry will be on display for the world again this weekend when the Stihl Timbersports Series holds its first event of the season in Virginia Beach, Va. In fact, West Virginians make up a third of the field in this weekend’s events.

