ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Oil delivery mishap forces Massachusetts cafe to close after 35 years of business

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iky9j_0fQwf7Bh00
Aram Pastaljian, owner of Aram's Café in Belmont, Massachusetts, stands outside his restaurant. SOURCE: Wicked Local

BELMONT, Mass. — A restaurant that served a Boston suburb for decades has been forced to permanently closed after an oil delivery driver's mishap led to a large amount of heating fuel being dumped in the basement.

Aram's Café, in Belmont, made its goodbye announcement via a Facebook post that was shared Thursday night.

The restaurant on Trapelo Road was a breakfast and lunch spot known for its Armenian food that first opened in 1987.

"To our loyal customers, from the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU. Thank you for your loyalty, for the friendships, for the laughs, and all the amazing memories," reads the Facebook post. "This was not how we expected our story to end. But nevertheless, we are so grateful for every single day of the last 35 years for the opportunity to serve you and this wonderful community. May you always remember Aram’s with happy memories and full stomachs."

In a previous interview with the Belmont Citizen-Herald, a WCVB media partner, restaurant owner Aram Postaljian said he was working the grill in late January when he heard a flushing sound and discovered an unfamiliar reddish liquid flushing underneath the stairs in his basement. An Aram's Café customer who works at a gas station across the street identified the liquid as heating oil.

Before he knew it, Postaljian said approximately 75 gallons of bioheat super plus — a combination of biodiesel and heating oil — had flooded into his basement.

Postaljian told the newspaper that the fuel tank was removed from his restaurant years ago when the building was converted from oil heat, but the pipe from the outside to the basement had been left in place.

“Somehow, whoever disconnected the tank, forgot to cap the pipe from outside,” he said.

The owner of the company involved in the incident, Cubby Oil, admitted to the Belmont Citizen-Herald that one of his delivery workers made a mistake by delivering the fuel to 85 Trapelo Road, the address for Aram's Café, instead of 81 Trapelo Road.

Cubby Oil owner Charlie Uglietto said when the worker entered the address into his GPS system, it took him to the wrong building. If the worker's truck had been on the wrong street, it would not have allowed him to pump the oil until he confirmed the correct location. In this case, a warning did not come up because the GPS led the truck to that location.

“The second thing we ask our drivers to do, if they are not familiar with the property, is to confirm by the front door, what number you are at. In this case, he would have seen the number 85,” Uglietto told the newspaper. “I fault him for not checking on the front door since it was a new property to make sure he was at the right address."

Uglietto said he immediately contacted ACV Enviro Corporation to contain the oil spill in the basement of Aram's Café and begin the remediation process, which is overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

“I want to apologize to Aram for the mistakes we made. I certainly take full responsibility for everyone that works for me here,” Uglietto said. “No one did anything intentionally.”

According to the Belmont Citizen-Herald, Postaljian said the oil delivery mishap ruined about $60,000 worth of merchandise that was stored in the basement of his restaurant.

Postaljian indefinitely closed Aram's Café following the Cubby Oil worker's mistake, and he ultimately had to close the restaurant because of it. The Belmont Citizen-Herald reported that Postaljian put the cafe on the market for $200,000 last fall, as he was hoping to retire.

The farewell Facebook post from Aram's Café also included signs posted in the windows of the business, one of them reading: "Thank you Cubby Oil Co. for destroying my 35 years of hard work in 3 minutes!"

Shortly after the incident, Uglietto reportedly told the Belmont Citizen-Herald he would make things right for Aram's Café, whatever the cost.

This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Comments / 24

Paul Zanft
2d ago

since the restaurant owner already had a buyout price ($200,000.00), I say the oil company should buy him out at that price...

Reply(3)
8
Related
Live 95.9

Here Are The Cities & Towns in Massachusetts Where It’s Illegal to Have Fire Pit

The warm weather is finally finding its way to Massachusetts and after another long winter, residents all over the commonwealth are ready to get outside and enjoy it. A staple of the summer season is of course the bonfire. When the sun goes down after a long summer day, there's nothing better than a gathering around the fire pit with friends, family, and perhaps a cold beverage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Massachusetts family brings home a coyote pup thinking it’s a dog

CAPE COD, Mass. — A Massachusetts family brought home a coyote pup by accident, thinking it was a dog that was lost. The puppy, according to Boston 25 News, was found wandering and in distress by a side of a busy road. A family driving by the area was concerned for the pup and brought him home. It didn’t take long for them to realize they made a mistake, and they contacted the Cape Wildlife Center for assistance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Massachusetts#Caf#Oil Spill#Biodiesel#Food Drink#Restaurants#Facebook#Armenian#Wcvb
Live 95.9

Men Who Drowned In VT Lake Turn Out To Be From Massachusetts

More news coming in on the incident involving the two men who drowned in Vermont's Seymour Lake yesterday morning, April 19th. And apparently, both bodies were identified, and both men were from Massachusetts. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, Tuesday evening, members of the Vermont State...
WBEC AM

Beware: It’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Mess with This Item

We've recently been examining some laws that don't make a whole lot of sense in Massachusetts. The laws were put into motion way back when, but don't really hold much water in today's world. Yet many of these head-scratchers are technically still on the books. Don't be offended though, Massachusetts isn't the only state that has some bizarre laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Boston Police Looking For Man Who Stole $30,000 From 2 People Trying To Send Money To Family In China

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. Officers say a man and a woman were trying to send money to family members, but due to delays with international banking, they tried to find a quicker way to send it. Boston Police say they were told to join an online chat room, where they talked with a person who said he could help them. After talking to him for three days, the two people met with the man on Silber Way at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. They agreed to give him $30,000 in U.S. money, which would then be deposited into Chinese money to send to the family members. Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. (Photo Credit: Boston Police Department) After the man received the money, he ran away. Boston Police are calling the incident “Larceny by Scheme” and are asking the public to help identify the man.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

This 100-Year-Old Caboose is Now an Airbnb on a Mountain in Maine

I have loved trains ever since I was a kid and would walk down the railroad crossing at the end of my street in South Paris to watch the local switch deliver cars to Paris Manufacturing. I was at the crossing so much to watch the train that one day the engineer asked if I wanted a ride and I got to sit in the cab of the engine as it moved up and down the tracks. I'll never forget that day.
PARIS, ME
B98.5

A Massachusetts Family’s Escape From The Red Jacket New Hampshire

You have probably heard that the well-known Red Jacket Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, it appears that no one was seriously injured in the fire, which caused serious damaged to the iconic Mount Washington Valley hotel. One of the reasons the name of that particular hotel may sound familiar is because it is home to the massive Kahuna Laguna indoor water park.
NORTH TOWNSHIP, IN
Seacoast Current

Here’s One Way to Get $5 Million For Your House in New England Without Selling It

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Now, when I lived in Florida, I had lived with one of my friends near a golf course, and let me tell you, the number of golf balls that we picked up around the house was ridiculous. I mean it's not like everyone is an amazing golfer, so of course, some balls would be hit out of the golf course and in our yard.
KINGSTON, MA
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Drink Alcohol on the Beach?

As mentioned in a previous article, I love swimming. Whether it's some of the local swimming holes and natural waterfalls in the Berkshires or even some of Berkshire County's lakes like Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Windsor Lake in North Adams, or Onota Lake in Pittsfield (to name a few), swimming is great fun for me. I also mentioned how in the past, I have enjoyed hitting the road and taking summer vacations to the beach. For me, it's a wonderful stress reliever and a moment of serenity. Just listening to the waves is calming. I'm ready to go right now...lol.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBUR

Ukrainian family settles in western Mass. and the future of auxiliary police forces

This is the rundown for Radio Boston for May 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the nation is out of the "full-blown pandemic phase" with sufficient immunity to avoid surges of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID. Meanwhile, the FDA announced it will review COVID-19 vaccines for children in June. In Massachusetts, hospitalizations are up by more than 100% since the start of April. We take listener questions for Dr. Benjamin Linas, infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and professor at Boston University School of Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy