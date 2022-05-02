ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Charter School application now available

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature has amended the charter school statutes to allow for an alternative path for approval of charter schools (W.S. 21-3-301 through W.S. 21-3-314).

This change allows for charter schools to apply to either the local district or the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) and will take effect July 1.

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) revised the Chapter 32 charter school rules to reflect these changes. Public comment was accepted between Feb. 18 and April 18. A hearing was held on April 14.

Currently, the rules are awaiting approval from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.

Additionally, the WDE has revised the charter school application. For charter school applications submitted in 2022, the applications may be submitted between July 15 and Aug. 15. or 30 days after these rules become effective, whichever is later.

A copy of the application can be found at https://edu.wyoming.gov/for-district-leadership/school-programs/charter-schools/

