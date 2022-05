Click here to read the full article. Few films released over 40 years ago can claim to be as relevant today as when they first came out. The Wobblies is one of them. The 1979 documentary, directed by Stewart Bird and Deborah Shaffer, recounts in oral history form the story of the Industrial Workers of the World union, otherwise known as the Wobblies. The labor organization, founded in 1905, espoused the brash idea that workers should share in company profits, get medical care if they were injured on the job, and work an 8-hour day. The IWW stood apart for other reasons—it...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO