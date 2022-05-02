ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Wanted Woman In Custody After Counterfeit Money, Stolen ID Cards Located

By Louie Diaz
Santa Clarita Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wanted woman was arrested for identity theft by Special Assignment Team (SAT) deputies who saw her searching through a vehicle in Canyon Country Sunday. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies patrolling the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country observed a woman searching through a vehicle, said Deputy Natalie...

www.hometownstation.com

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Deputies Investigating Multiple Reports Of Stolen Pipes From Santa Clarita Businesses

Deputies are investigating several reports after businesses throughout Santa Clarita have had copper pipes stolen from their buildings. Beginning Thursday, a grand theft report was taken from a business on the 26300 block of Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country regarding brass water pipes that were cut and removed, estimated at $2,500 in value, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested For Knocking Brother-In-Law Unconscious At Walmart

A man was arrested for felony assault Sunday after he allegedly knocked his brother-in-law unconscious at Walmart. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Walmart on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Canyon Country, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Card#Counterfeit Money#Identification Cards#Special Assignment Team#Khts Fm
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KGET

Man identified in fatal Hwy 99 crash

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April. Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Suit: Officials ignored warnings before children's slayings

The father of three children who were allegedly killed by their mother last year has filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles, accusing police and social workers of failing to intervene to protect his young daughters and son before their deaths.Erik Denton filed the suit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, more than a year after the children were found dead in a Los Angeles apartment. Denton's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Liliana Carrillo, fled to Tulare County, nearly 200 miles (322 kilometers) north of the scene.Carrillo, later told KGET-TV that she wanted...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy