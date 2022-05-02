ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The 2022 Met Gala in Photos

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Met Gala is back to the first Monday...

www.nbcdfw.com

WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Click here to read the full article. Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon. Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Alicia Keys's Met Gala Ponytail Is Right on Theme

You can always expect Alicia Keys to turn heads on the red carpet, but the singer exceeded all expectations at the 2022 Met Gala with her extra-long embellished ponytail. At first glance, spectators were only able to see the front of Keys's hair, which looked like a slicked-back ponytail. While that was a vision in itself — she wore crystal gems to decorate not only her edges but also the outer corners of her winged liners — the real surprise came when she turned around, revealing the rest of her hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

La La Anthony & Vanessa Hudgens Will Host Met Gala 2022’s Red Carpet & More You Need to Know

Click here to read the full article. Update: Vogue announced it will host the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet livestream across Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and its own digital platforms from the event, beginning at 6 p.m. on May 2. The evening’s red carpet hosts will include the magazine’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, as well as Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony. The celebrities appointed to co-chair the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are none other than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The superstar couple will also be joined by Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda to co-host the event at the Met,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Opts for Cozy Glamour Post-Met Gala

Kim Kardashian had a momentous night at the Met Gala. The reality television star turned heads while wearing the gown Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to president John F. Kennedy in 1962. It’s not a surprise that for the day after wearing such a piece–part of fashion history!—that Kardashian wanted to be swaddled in comfort. The morning after the celebration, Kardashian was spotted with her beau Pete Davidson leaving The Mark hotel in New York wearing a full Balenciaga look, which included a faux fur hooded coat from the pre-fall 2021 collection, black sweatpants, boots with a knife heel, and oversized sunglasses from haute couture 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

The Met Gala 2022’s Cutest Couples

The Met Gala 2022 may have promised “Gilded Glamour,” but the red carpet also provided plenty of cute red carpet moments from some loved-up duos. See the cutest couples of the night, ahead.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Phil Oh Captures the Met Gala 2022’s Most Gilded Red Carpet Entrances (and Exits!)

The dress code for this year’s Met Gala called for “Gilded Glamour” and this past Monday celebrities stepped out onto the red carpet in an array of glittering and opulent looks. Naturally Vogue's resident street style photographer Phil Oh was on-site to capture all the best fashions of the night. Whether it was Cardi B and Donatella Versace rocking up to the gala in a Cadillac covered in Versace logos or host Blake Lively alighting from a party bus with the help of her husband Ryan Reynolds, the entrances were as grand as they come.
BEAUTY & FASHION

