ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

“We All Scream” For Ice Cream & Cocktails

8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kuRN_0fQweLZF00

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Corner Bar Management is bringing new meaning to ordering “A cold one” on Fremont street! Their new bar and nightlife destination “We All scream” is celebrating their grand opening Wednesday night (doors open at 11:30pm), and Roqui Theus stopped by for a sneak peek! There’s a rooftop dance floor that overlooks East Fremont street and has custom-made ice cream cone-shaped DJ booth with led sprinkles that flash with the music! And the cherry on top… all ice cream sales will fund local art projects in Downtown Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Scream#Dj#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy