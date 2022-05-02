Severe Weather Statement issued for Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Bluff, White Hall, Redfield, Altheimer, Humphrey, Warbritton, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Cottondale, Madding, Hensley Island, Linwood, Richardson, Sulphur Springs, Wabbaseka, Sherrill, Rob Roy, Pastoria, Glenlake, Watson Chapel and Dexter. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO