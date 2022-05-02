Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pendleton. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor agricultural flooding inside the levees At 31.0 feet, Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 30.7 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pendleton 31.0 27.9 Thu 8 AM 28.8 29.5 29.6 30.7 7 AM 5/10

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO