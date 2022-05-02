Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1029 AM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Newfolden, Middle River, Plummer, St. Hilaire, Grygla, Euclid, Goodridge, Viking, Holt, Strandquist, Gatzke, Florian, Rosewood, Radium, Dorothy, Huot, Mavie and Hazel.
Comments / 0