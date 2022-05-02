ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sedgwick by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sedgwick...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burnet A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BURNET COUNTY At 1003 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Copperas Cove, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Burnet County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The National Weather Service in Bismarck ND has issued a Flood Warning for the Souris River near Towner affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in the Towner area. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Towner. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1454.0 feet, Minor flood stage with no significant problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 1455.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage for the foreseeable future. - Flood stage is 1454.0 feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Clearwater, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Haysville, KS
City
Mulvane, KS
City
Kechi, KS
City
Bel Aire, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas destroying hundreds of homes - as 40 million people across US remain under severe storm threat

Following a devastating tornado that crashed down in Andover, Kansas, 40 million Americans remain under severe storm threat as two separate weather systems move through over a dozen states. On Friday a devastating tornado ripped through Kansas leaving the city of Andover with extensive damage as it leveled multiple homes...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Wind Gust#Goddard Maize
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River near Chamois. Missouri River at Hermann. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, City Lions Club Athletic Field begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 25.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall to 22.6 feet and begin rising again Sunday morning. It will rise to 23.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Hermann 21.0 19.9 25.0 23.3 22.7 22.7 19.4
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caddo and western Canadian Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Binger, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include El Reno, Hinton, Binger, Calumet, Lookeba, Albert, Cogar and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 104 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CADDO COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Faulkner; Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pine Bluff affecting Lincoln and Jefferson Counties. Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater affecting Faulkner and Perry Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Toad Suck Lock And Dam Tailwater. * WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 275.0 feet, Mobile homes in the Toad Suck Community on the right descending bank near the State Highway 60 Bridge are threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 268.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 274.8 feet early Sunday afternoon. With heavy rainfall in the forecast, additional rises are possible. - Action stage is 273.0 feet. - Flood stage is 275.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Toad Suck Lock 275.0 268.2 Thu 8 AM 267.7 271.9 274.8 274.8 1 PM 5/08
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Oklahoma, northwestern Cleveland and northwestern McClain Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 933 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newcastle, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, northern Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Choctaw, Spencer, Goldsby, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Stanley Draper Lake, Forest Park, Lake Aluma and Smith Village. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 107 and 132. Interstate 40 between mile markers 150 and 168. Interstate 44 between mile markers 102 and 116. Interstate 240 between mile markers 1 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another round of severe storms this evening

An upgrade to Moderate Risk for severe weather came out a short time ago, positioned near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. New storms have developed as a warm front lifted north. Damaging large hail (baseball size), isolated tornadoes (some strong) and damaging winds (70 MPH) are possible. A...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Update on tornado damage in Sedgwick, Butler counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of buildings damaged during tornadoes on Friday keeps changing. On Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Commission got an update on the situation. Sedgwick County Emergency Manager Julie Stimson said 35 structures in Sedgwick County and 180 in Butler County were “impacted.” Twenty-five of the Sedgwick County structures are homes […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy