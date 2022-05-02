Tornado Warning issued for Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Lamine River near Otterville affecting Cooper County. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. South Grand River at Urich affecting Bates, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City, Blue Lick Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Lamine River...including Otterville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Petite Saline Creek...including Boonville...Minor flooding is forecast. For the South Grand River...including Urich...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Grand River at Urich. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Flooding occurs across locations within 0.5 to 1.5 miles of the river. Areas affected include low lying pastures along with cropland and secondary roads. At 28.0 feet, K Highway is under water approximately 1 mile south of Urich. Many other roads along the river are flooded as well. At 29.5 feet, Flood waters approach 4th Street at Elm Street, and one block west of Green Street. Basement and garage flooding also occurs near 4th and Elm streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 26.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm South Grand River Urich 24.0 26.5 Thu 8am 26.7 28.0 26.7

BATES COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO