ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

Fleeing Man Found In Becker Found in River, Arrested

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – A man was arrested after running from police and jumping into a river in Becker. Police were called to a home on Hillcrest Road and Pineview Drive around 1:50 p.m. on Monday for a suspected trespasser....

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Woman Found Dead In Crow Wing County; Man Arrested For Murder

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A woman was found dead when police responded to a welfare check outside of Brainerd on Thursday morning, and a suspect is in custody. Crow Wing County sheriffs deputies arrived at the scene on Smith Road in First Assessment at 8 a.m. The woman was found dead inside the residence. A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is being held in Crow Wing County Jail on pending second-degree murder charges. The woman was identified as 43-year-old Lynnie Ann Loucks. She was living with the suspect when she died. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Teenager Arrested After Nearly $50,000 Vandalism Spree

A Minnesota teenager is in custody after committing nearly 20 acts of vandalism. Police responded to a housing development after residents reported multiple vehicles, buildings, playground equipment, portable toilets, and other locations in the neighborhood. Investigators worked with the community to identify and arrest the suspect, who is described as...
FOREST LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Becker, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Becker, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Elk River, MN
City
Monticello, MN
KARE 11

Couple charged with attempted murder of MPD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of an off-duty forensic scientist for the Minneapolis Police Department. According to criminal complaints, 24-year-old Colleen Larson and 41-year-old Timothy Amacher are both charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder for the April 20 shooting of Nicole Lenway. Amacher is also charged with aiding an offender.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

8-month-old baby dies after being left in car while father was arrested

An 8-month-old baby has died after her father left her in his car while he was getting arrested, according to the Snellville Police Department in Georgia. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley arrived at the lobby of the police station around 2:17 p.m., the police department said in a press release. He was meeting with the property custodian, but police found a probation violation warrant for his arrest.
SNELLVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespasser#Hillcrest#Christopher James#Officers#The Monticello Hospital
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man responds to shove by killing his brother in Minneapolis

The killing of a 29-year-old man in Minneapolis last weekend was done by his older brother, according to charges filed Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court. Anthony D. Light, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional murder for the shooting death of his brother, 29-year-old Darius Light on the 4100 block of Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis just before noon on Saturday, April 23.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy