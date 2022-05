South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman has committed to Creighton, he tells On3. “I picked Creighton because I feel like I fit in perfectly with how they play and I feel like I can help elevate the team, even more, to ultimately do the things that they want to do and I want to do. And to make it more special it would be at home.”

