MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, Aug. 4 – 14. Fairgoers can secure their tickets early and save with $12 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe’s Markets, and Trig’s stores and Bank Five Nine branches. $12 State Fair tickets are on sale through June 30.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO