Shady Spring, WV

Shady Spring HS students honored for teen drunk-driving PSA

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – Local students made a difference to help save lives. A group of Shady Spring High School students were recognized for their work on an anti-drunk-driving Public Service Announcement.

Students in Mr. Bostic’s broadcasting class won third place in a statewide competition, to put together a PSA about the dangers of drunk driving.

West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton awarded the class with a one thousand dollar check for their efforts to help stop teen drunk driving.

“They’re super creative,” said teacher Bradley Bostic. “They’re down to earth. They’re just good kids. And anything they can do to try to get a good message out, they want to do.”

The students put the 30-second video together in only 5 days, with all of them working together to fill different roles in the cast and crew.

Bostic said the thousand dollars goes toward the purchase of a go-pro and better lighting for the broadcast studio.

