Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery that occurs in every state. 40 million people worldwide are victims and it’s happening in our own backyard. Growing up around human trafficking in Haiti, our next guest is no stranger to the illegal trade. After moving to KELOLAND and learning about the dangers in South Dakota, she decided she wanted to do something to help make a difference and raise awareness. Abigail Elliot joined us in the studio to share more about how a college assignment got her thinking about how to turn her idea into reality. This led her to create the upcoming Masquerade Charity Ball benefiting Call To Freedom. She also shared a DIY mask for those who have tickets.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO