Los Angeles, CA

Mohammad Reza Bina Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Palms Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedestrian Accident near Vinton Avenue Left One Elderly Man Dead. According to the report, officers responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle around 10:20 p.m. at Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue. In addition, the involved Kia Soul driver who struck the elderly man remained at the...

www.laweekly.com

L.A. Weekly

Robert Mullins Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Cherry Avenue [Fontana, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Died in Vehicle Collision on 10 Freeway. The motorcycle collision happened at 4:29 a.m. along the Interstate 10 Freeway west of the Cherry Avenue crossover. Furthermore, paramedics immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Mullins on the roadway...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Two killed in crash on 91 freeway near Wilmington Blvd

Two people were killed in a suspected street racing crash on the Riverside (91) Freeway in the Compton area at Wilmington Boulevard.A 911 call was received about a crash on the eastbound 91, west of Acacia Avenue, at 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. When CHP arrived to the scene, first responders discovered a vehicle wrapped around a pole. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters pronounced the two occupants deceased at the scene.The CHP said the ensuing investigation revealed that the parties were traveling in a group of street racers on the eastbound freeway when a Honda struck the left side of a Toyota 4 Runner, sending the Toyota into the right dirt shoulder, where it struck a pole.The Toyota's driver, a 24-year-old Huntington Beach man, and his passenger, and 18-year-old El Monte woman, were killed.The Honda fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Officer A. Phillipson at the CHP's South Los Angeles area office at 424-551-4000.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning

A Coachella Music Festival shuttle driver is sharing new details after she was one of more than 100 drivers sickened with food poisoning. Officials are still not naming the third-party catering company that served meals to the drivers last weekend at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio. Blanca Moreno said she got so sick behind The post Coachella festival shuttle driver speaks out after 100 drivers sick with food poisoning appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
CBS LA

Man in his 40s killed in East LA shooting after visiting food truck; Second such shooting in month span

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to South Indiana and Dennison Streets at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses say the victim had eaten at a food truck, crossed the street, and was fatally shot. CBS reporters spoke with several residents who live in the surrounding area, who are rightfully concerned by the series of events. "I thought we just heard...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Armed Robbery Suspect Jumps Off Freeway Bridge at End of LA Chase

Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Girl attacked by coyote near Huntington Beach Pier

A young girl was seriously injured in a coyote attack in Huntington Beach Thursday night. The attack occurred just north of Huntington Beach Pier, on the beach itself, at about 9:45 p.m., according to Huntington Beach police."There's nothing we could say that would put them at fault," said Capt. Patrick Foy from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. "They did not antagonize the coyote. The coyote came out of nowhere and snuck up on this little girl." Foy said that the coyote released the child after about 12 seconds when one of the adults accompanying the child came to...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

