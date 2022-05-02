ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Potential record-breaking heat could push Texas power grid to the brink this weekend

By Dan Carson
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DG8XG_0fQwcAvg00
ERCOT is bracing for potentially historic levels of demand as temperatures in the mid-90s and 100s descend on Texas cities. (dszc/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UPDATE: May 3, 2:20 p.m. CT

ERCOT on Tuesday issued a statement publicly acknowledging the potential for increased demand on the Texas power grid this weekend and claims it has asked power plants to delay or curtail planned power outages accordingly, per KHOU's Bill Bishop.

The regulating body said it expects energy generation to meet increased demand as extreme heat moves through the state over the weekend.

--- END OF UPDATE ---

Texas residents could be facing potential blackout conditions this weekend in response to spiking temperatures in the Lone Star State and corresponding surges in demand on its notoriously fickle power grid.

According to Austin-based energy consultant Doug Lewin, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting demand for power to reach 69.3 gigawatts on Saturday, May 7 as temperatures in Houston and Dallas hit highs in the low-to-mid '90s and eclipse 100 in towns such as Midland and Laredo.

"This Saturday, ERCOT expects 69.3GW of demand, an insane amount for a weekend in early May," Lewin tweeted Monday, estimating that the figure would likely be a record for energy demand on the state grid in the month of May.

Lewin stated that the previous May record, to his best knowledge, peaked around 67 gigawatts. Making matters worse, ERCOT is expecting 20 gigawatts of Texas thermal plants powered by coal and gas to be offline for maintenance during the peak demand window of the coming heat, according to Lewin.

"#ERCOT expects 20GW of thermal plants to be offline. Wind expected to be @ 12GW & solar's likely to break a record ~9GW. I expect every battery on the grid will be ready for peak @ 5pm. Still, there will likely be tight conditions. Buckle up."

As of Monday afternoon, ERCOT has not publicly addressed the coming demand spike. The regulatory body faced a storm of national criticism last year when freezing temperatures from Winter Storm Uri derailed the state grid, leading to wide-ranging power outages and hundreds of estimated deaths.

Peak demand during Winter Storm Uri reached around 70 gigawatts , according to a Texas Oil and Gas Association study—an amount only fractionally higher than the load expected this weekend.

Texans can monitor grid conditions and energy availability projections across the state in real-time by accessing ERCOT's digital dashboard .

More Weather

- 'Softball-sized' hail batters homes, injures 23 people, as tornadoes ravage Central Texas

- AccuWeather predicts up to 20 storms in 2022 hurricane season

- Louisiana twister carved path of destruction in moments

- The 10 most essential hurricane hacks to prepare your family for disaster

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 18

Bruce Curatola
2d ago

As usually, the false profit yell climate change! This is Texas. It gets hot. Some power plants are still on spring outages. These are often long duration projects and the work cannot be completed magically early.

Reply(3)
4
Related
CBS DFW

Storms in forecast through Thursday; severe potential tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This first week of May is living up to its reputation. Storms are in the forecast every day through Thursday evening, and there's the chance for severe weather nearly every day.North Texas got by relatively unscathed overnight – receiving some decent rain, hail and strong winds but no reports of any major issues. Now the wait begins to see what transpires this afternoon and evening.A dryline will approach from the west Monday afternoon and we'll watch to see if any storms can develop. If they do expect the storms to turn severe, with high winds and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Industry
City
Laredo, TX
State
Louisiana State
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Austin couple giving away billions

Recently I have been writing about billionaires, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. And when I do, I get lots of comments from readers asking for more stories on people who aren't just wealthy but also are charitable members of the community.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Power Generation#Power Plants#Oil And Gas#Energy Demand#Ercot#Khou#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
US105

Sweets Not So Sweet: Texas Chain H-E-B Issues Recall

A familiar brand in Texas has told customers to bring back 2 items if purchased recently. On April 29, 2022, H-E-B recalled both their Two Bite Brownies and Simply Delicious Cookies due to metal fragments found in the food items. According to a release from H-E-B itself, the chain has...
TEMPLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Melissa Lucio Execution Stayed by Texas Court of Appeals

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted...
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
640
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy