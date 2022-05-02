‘I’m so sad for them:’ Community mourns loss of 1-year-old Noah Jordan

Chuck Fetterhoff has lived at Cutler Estates for over 40 years, right along Buck Creek, he said. Whenever he sees kids get too close to the water he tells them to get away.

Sunday, around 11 a.m., one-year-old Noah Alan Jordan was reported missing in the creek.

“If I would’ve seen him coming I would’ve grabbed him, you know,” Fetterhoff said during an interview with Fox 17 on Monday. “I’m so sad for them. I really am. It’s got to be horrible.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said they, first responders, and crews from around the area searched for the little boy all day and night on Sunday since the first reports of him missing came in.

“There was probably about 40 police in here,” Fetterhoff said about the scene around his home on Sunday. “State police and everybody, all the units were in here.”

Neighbor Gary Frost, who lives on the other side of the creek, said the same thing.

“It’s a lot worse after the rain,” Frost said about the creek. “Usually it’s probably not more than knee-deep but yesterday it was probably about waist-deep. I saw the guys poking with sticks and they were up to their waists.”

Monday morning, around 9 a.m., Kent County Sgt. Eric Brunner said crews found the Noah’s body one mile north in Byron Township.

“We’re very thankful to the many hours our first responders spent searching yesterday and today,” Sgt. Brunner said during a media briefing Monday morning. “Our law enforcement partners with state police, Kentwood, Wyoming, and Ottawa County Sheriff’s, Cutlerville and multiple fire agencies — even from our neighboring Georgetown township — was here helping. So, we appreciate that, a huge show of support in helping us search. But it is very unfortunate that it came to this.”

Sun Communities Inc., which owns the property, stated in an email:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of little Noah. Our thoughts are with the family, and we stand ready to provide any comfort and support they may need.”

Throughout the day, community members at Cutler Estates created a memorial for Noah. It started off with a teddy bear and wooden cross with a purple ribbon. By 6 p.m. it grew to include over a dozen stuffed animals, flowers, a candle, and a pinwheel.

Many people said their hearts hurt for the family.

“The worst part is I have my one grandchild who is approximately the same age,” Frost said. “She lives in California and my heart just goes out for this father and mother.”

***A GoFundMe was created for the family. To contribute or learn more click here .***