ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

By ANDREW DALTON
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1OnK_0fQwbCev00
Blac Chyna Kardashians Trial In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP) (Bill Robles)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them.

The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

The four Kardashian defendants — Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — attended nearly the entire trial, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour.”

Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.

After about 10 hours of deliberations, the jurors decided on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith, finding that they were not justified in telling the executives and producers of "Rob & Chyna" that Chyna abused their son and brother Rob Kardashian. But they found that it had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.

Executives from the E! network, which aired the show, testified that “Rob & Chyna” ended because the relationship ended, not because of the defendants' actions.

Kardashian attorney Michael G. Rhodes said the family was “exuberant” when he called them with the news.

“They’re very pleased,” Rhodes said. “I hope they enjoy their gala in New York.”

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani said that based on her reading of the verdict, “the jury found that Chyna had not physically abused Rob Kardashian,” and “the jury found that all four defendants had intentionally interfered with her contract with the E! Network.”

“We will appeal on the remaining questions,” she added.

The jury was twice sent back to deliberate further when it was found that on some questions in the case against Kylie Jenner the vote had been 8-4 when at least 9-3 was required in the civil case, but they quickly returned with 9-3 votes and the result remained unchanged.

Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out the part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations.

All four of the women testified during the nine-day trial.

The trial focused largely on allegations that Chyna violently attacked her then-fiancé and reality TV co-star Rob Kardashian on a night and morning in December 2016. He testified that she twice held a gun to his head, wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck and beat him with a metal rod. She testified that she had put the cord around his neck and held the gun playfully as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show, and when the celebration turned into a dispute, she was never violent against him.

But the legal questions the jury considered were all about the aftermath of that fight. Jurors had to decide whether each of the defendants knowingly lied about the abuse when they talked about it with the producers and executives overseeing “Rob & Chyna,” or spread word about it with reckless disregard for the truth. And they had to decide for each defendant whether those communications were an illegal interference with Chyna’s contract to appear on the show.

In her closing argument, Ciani argued that it was unreasonable for the four women to have believed that her client violently attacked her former fiancé Rob Kardashian.

“He didn’t have a mark on him,” Ciani told jurors. “There was no call to the police, no trip to the hospital, not even a Band-Aid.”

Rhodes argued during his closing that the women had every reason to believe the accounts of the attack from Rob Kardashian and from Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, who arrived at the scene and broke up the dispute.

“Do you remember how Rob looked on the stand? His pain was real,” Rhodes said. “This is a real family. Yeah, they’re famous, but they’re real people. He got really badly hurt here.”

It appeared during the trial that Gamble would prove to be the key witness for the defense. But the television executives and producers whose testimony was often technical, and utterly without drama, would prove more important in the jury's findings, which rendered the women's stories of abuse largely irrelevant.

Jurors were free to make it a split decision — finding against some of the Kardashians but not others.

They gave the family a clean sweep instead, and gave Chyna nothing.

She had sought as much as $108 million in the lawsuit. A punitive damages phase that would have been triggered by a plaintiff victory will not happen now.

The 5-year-old lawsuit overcame many obstacles — including motions to dismiss and settlement talks between the two sides — and was a longshot to even get to trial.

But the final obstacle, convincing a jury, proved too much to overcome.

The case isn’t entirely over for Chyna, though. Separate allegations in the lawsuit against Rob Kardashian, with him as the lone defendant, were split into a separate trial that will likely begin in about a week.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Khloé & Kim Kardashian Told E! ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Might Have Halted Filming If Blac Chyna Was Involved

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian took the stand on Tuesday in the trial against their family, brought on by Blac Chyna, the ex-fiancé of their brother, Rob Kardashian. Chyna — who starred on E!’s “Rob & Chyna,” which aired for one season in 2016 — is suing the famous family for more than $140 million, claiming they ruined her reality TV career. “I will not go into a toxic work environment,” Kim Kardashian testified on Tuesday, commenting on her refusal to work with Chyna on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” per AP. “On my own show,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna 'Crying Nonstop' As She Cancels Baby Shower Following A$AP Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says the very pregnant Rihanna has been extremely emotional in the wake of the incident. The couple was supposedly expected to hold a baby shower on Wednesday night (April 20) but was canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear Who Scott Disick Just Got Cozy With In Miami—The Kardashians Are Going To Be SO Mad!

As Scott Disick‘s most memorable exes Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie both recently got engaged, he has appeared to move on with someone else the Kardashians are well aware of— Kim’s ex-bestie Larsa Pippen. Disick, 38, was spotted with Pippen, 46, at the Setai Hotel in Miami earlier this week, cozying up and lounging together poolside.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Corey Gamble
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner And Tyga Allegedly Threatened By Blac Chyna, Kris Jenner Alleges In New Lawsuit Testimony

As the trial continues in Blac Chyna’s $108 million lawsuit against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, matriarch Kris Jenner took the stand on Day 3. Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée has sued the reality TV family for defamation, saying that multiple members made false claims about her to network executives at E! regarding alleged violent behavior. This, Chyna said, caused her reality show Rob & Chyna to be canceled and also prevented her from getting other jobs. The family, however, countersued and stated the alleged violent behavior toward Rob did occur, and the momager testified on April 20 about other alleged threats said to have been made against Kylie Jenner and her then-boyfriend Tyga.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Rob Chyna
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Kisses Pete Davidson in Courthouse as Blac Chyna Defamation Case Goes to Jury

Click here to read the full article. Minutes after Kim Kardashian’s legal fate was delivered to the hands of a jury late Thursday, the reality TV star bolted out of a Los Angeles courtroom and into the arms of boyfriend Pete Davidson. The reality TV star seemed relieved when she greeted Davidson with a hug and kiss in a public hallway after sitting through closing arguments in the civil case alleging she, her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner conspired to defame their brother Rob Kardashian’s former fiancé Blac Chyna and kill the second season of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
62K+
Followers
107K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy