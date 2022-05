At least one massive tornado swept through part of Kansas on Friday night, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Video posted to social media shows the large twister on the move, as well as damage to the roofs of multiple homes and cars near Andover, a suburb of Wichita, according to Weather.com. Local authorities warned residents to stay put and take shelter, citing large debris and downed power lines in the area.

