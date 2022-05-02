ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California’s top Korean restaurant is in L.A.

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyMCB_0fQwa8Jt00

The top Korean eatery in California is in downtown Los Angeles, according to Yelp.

BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle, located at 718 S Los Angeles St., was ranked by the popular review site as having the best Korean food in the Golden State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAtQF_0fQwa8Jt00
Pictured is a menu item from BROKEN MOUTH | Lee’s Homestyle. (Tim Lee)

The restaurant identifies itself as Hawaii and Korean comfort food, with a menu that features everything from avocado toast, to a Hawaiian style plate lunch, to spam musubi, and a spicy chicken sandwich with mochiko-style fried chicken. Pair those with cucumber kimchi, braised potato or potato-mac salad. And if that’s not enough, the brioche bread pudding is a must!

“We are truly humbled and grateful to be honored with this title. Much mahalo and aloha!” Chef Tim Lee told KTLA. “We are bringing much needed Korean Hawaiian style food to L.A.”

Lee is “Korean by blood, Hawaiian at heart,” the restaurant’s website says, adding that he believes “food is a universal language, breaking boundaries across all cultures.”

The name of the business comes from “Broke Da Mout” — a phrase used in Hawaii to describe food so good, one hardly has time to chew.

“We bring a little Los Angeles swagger to the charming local vibes represented at BROKEN MOUTH while staying true in paying homage to the roots of Hawai’i,” the site reads.

The United States has a population of over 1.8 million people of Korean descent, according to the 2010 census, with 326,000 living in the Los Angeles metro area, the Pew Research Center found.

Yelp, which provides crowdsourced reviews about businesses, identified restaurants across the U.S. and Canada marked in the Korean category and then ranked the eateries using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The list has traditional flavors, modern interpretations, street foods, fusion cuisine and a whole lot of mouthwatering eats, Yelp said, adding, “No matter which way you have it, it’ll leave you saying ‘Mashisoyo!'” (Delicious in Korean).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Street Foods#Downtown Los Angeles#Food Drink#Hawaiian
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Liquor giant Bacardi sues American Airlines for 'losing or stealing' 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,000 that disappeared during a flight from Paris to LA

Bacardi is suing American Airlines over $65,000 worth of French cognac that disappeared during a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year. According to the lawsuit, Bacardi gave American Airlines 24 pallets containing 1,680 cases to transport on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles International Airport. Six of...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy