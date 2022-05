Racial inequalities in the workplace will become further entrenched due to government delays on the long-awaited Employment Bill, campaigners have warned.Plans to introduce the legislation will be dropped from this month’s Queen’s Speech, government officials confirmed last month, marking the second successive year it has been pushed back.The Conservative Party first committed to introducing an Employment Bill - which is supposed to better protect workers’ rights - in 2019. However, ministers have failed to follow up on this since then and no draft has been produced.TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: "Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity at work...

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO