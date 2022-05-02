Getting to know Hamblen County Sheriff candidates

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sheriff Bo Burnett says a major drug figure has been indicted in Marion County. He says Michael Shane Dyer of Sequatchie, Tennessee already has six felony convictions in Marion, Grundy and Sequatchie Counties. He was nabbed in a five month long investigation involving undercover drug...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men with a long history in law enforcement are ready to serve as sheriffs for their respective counties. James “Jimmy” Davis II of Loudon County and Chad Mullins of Hamblen County will both become sheriffs barring any write-in candidates between now and the general election.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt has won the Republican Party primary, virtually ensuring a second term in office. The incumbent sheriff won 71.76% of the vote while his challenger, Andy Barham, won 28.17%, according to unofficial election results. Tuesday night, Holt said he is ready to continue what he started when he […]
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton announced they have issued a warrant for Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White's arrest for first-degree facilitating an escape. "We know she participated," Singleton said, but added they are still investigating to see whether she was threatened or not.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A child freed themselves from a Johnson City man’s choking grip by biting him, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Authorities revealed they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Woodlyn Drive at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, and an investigation led to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County teenager allegedly admitted to killing a grandmother and her 7-year-old grandson with a hammer April 24 and told a detective he planned the killing, reports obtained by News Channel 11 reveal. The 16-year-old suspect, whom District Attorney Dan Armstrong wants to try as an adult, “admitted to hitting […]
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators say they are still searching for a man who has not been seen in nearly three years. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office opened a missing person investigation on Jonathon Ellis in May 2019. According to the sheriff’s office, in the first few months of the investigation, subjects in the […]
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was found stabbed and another shot after police were called to an incident in Gate City on Sunday, May 1. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Gate City Police Department were called to a possible stabbing at a […]
Sheriff Tom Spangler has been re-elected as Knox County Sheriff, barring any write-in candidates between now and August. Officials for the Republican Party called the race for Spangler around 9 p.m. when votes returned were 2 to 1 in Spangler’s favor.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured after a train and car collided Sunday night. Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the crash happened near the Hamblen and Hawkins County line around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff said only one man was inside the car that was struck by the train. Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist.
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews worked an incident overnight involving a train and passenger vehicle from which one person was airlifted. The crash occurred near Beck Lane on East Andrew Johnson Highway. According to Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc., the vehicle versus train crash occurred in East...
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department identified two people who were killed in a shooting at Hatmaker's Bar & Grill in Fountain City on Friday night. Investigators said 46-year-old Kenneth Burgett and 30-year-old Patrick Petty were killed in the bar's parking lot. Police said both men who...
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Angela Taylor defeated incumbent Sullivan County Trustee Susan Ramsey in the county Republican primary Tuesday. Unofficial election results show Taylor won 51% of the vote while Ramsey won 49% with 181 votes separating the two. Taylor will be unopposed in the county general election this August. The county trustee acts as […]
