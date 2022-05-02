ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamblen County, TN

Getting to know Hamblen County Sheriff candidates

WATE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than 15 years, Hamblen County...

www.wate.com

WDEF

Sheriff: “Major” Meth dealer busted in Marion County

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Sheriff Bo Burnett says a major drug figure has been indicted in Marion County. He says Michael Shane Dyer of Sequatchie, Tennessee already has six felony convictions in Marion, Grundy and Sequatchie Counties. He was nabbed in a five month long investigation involving undercover drug...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two East Tennessee sheriff-elects ready to get to work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men with a long history in law enforcement are ready to serve as sheriffs for their respective counties. James “Jimmy” Davis II of Loudon County and Chad Mullins of Hamblen County will both become sheriffs barring any write-in candidates between now and the general election.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt wins primary

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt has won the Republican Party primary, virtually ensuring a second term in office. The incumbent sheriff won 71.76% of the vote while his challenger, Andy Barham, won 28.17%, according to unofficial election results. Tuesday night, Holt said he is ready to continue what he started when he […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Hamblen County, TN
Dwayne Collins
WJHL

GCSD: Bloody tools found at double homicide scene

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen. According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
#Election
WJHL

Sheriff: 1 stabbed, 1 shot in Gate City incident

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One person was found stabbed and another shot after police were called to an incident in Gate City on Sunday, May 1. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Gate City Police Department were called to a possible stabbing at a […]
GATE CITY, VA
WATE

Spangler beats Jones in Knox County sheriff's race

Sheriff Tom Spangler has been re-elected as Knox County Sheriff, barring any write-in candidates between now and August. Officials for the Republican Party called the race for Spangler around 9 p.m. when votes returned were 2 to 1 in Spangler’s favor.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

HCSO: One person injured in Hamblen County after car and train crash

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was injured after a train and car collided Sunday night. Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the crash happened near the Hamblen and Hawkins County line around 8:30 p.m. The sheriff said only one man was inside the car that was struck by the train. Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to assist.
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
WATE

1 person airlifted after vehicle-vs-train incident in Hamblen County

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews worked an incident overnight involving a train and passenger vehicle from which one person was airlifted. The crash occurred near Beck Lane on East Andrew Johnson Highway. According to Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc., the vehicle versus train crash occurred in East...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN

