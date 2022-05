Interested buyers from as far away as Germany are calling every week to inquire about the Colorado home where convicted murderer Chris Watts and his wife, Shanann, built their life – before he killed the pregnant mother and their two young daughters, one local attorney tells The Independent.“It’s hard for me to say what it’s about,” says bankruptcy lawyer Clark Dray. “Some of it is morbid curiosity; some of it is just people having a hard time getting a home in this market – and they’ll do whatever it takes.”As of now, the home – in a quiet subdivision a...

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO