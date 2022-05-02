Devils Backbone to give away free beer for a year

(WFXR) – Virginia-based brewer Devils Backbone announced they are holding a giveaway to celebrate the launch of their new IPA, which could put a year’s worth of beer in your hands.

The brewery says they are partnering with tattoo artist and influencer, Jake Karamol who has designed three Buck-inspired tattoos.

Karamol is inviting people to participate in the “Buck Tradition Tattoo Challenge.” Anyone age 21 and up who gets one of the tattoos from Monday, May 2 through Thursday, June 30 will receive a gift card for a year’s worth of beer.

For more details on the giveaway, head over to the Devils Backbone website.

