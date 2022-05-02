ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania reports record general fund revenue in April

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFeQc_0fQwXeFJ00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania collected $6.5 billion in General Fund revenue in April, which was $1.8 billion, or 38.7 percent, overestimate, and the most tax revenue ever collected in a single month.

According to Governor Tom Wolf’s office, fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $40.7 billion, which is $4.5 billion, or 12.4 percent, above estimate.

Man found guilty in Franklin County triple murder-for-hire plot

State Budget Secretary Gregory Thall says the commonwealth is looking at an ending balance of $9 billion.

Thall says that number doesn’t include the $2.87 billion in the “rainy day fund” and the $2.2 billion in American Rescue Plan money still available.

The announcement comes as state lawmakers prepare to clash over the cash in the budget.

“After this month’s collections, Pennsylvania revenues are so far ahead of estimate that we already have the money in the bank to pay for the historic investment I want to make in K-12 education, as well as the Corporate Net Income Tax cut and reforms I have proposed to bolster Pennsylvania businesses,” said Gov. Wolf. “My administration has done a lot of work to get the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in a good place financially. It has taken a lot of hard work and a lot of years, but our state government is frankly swimming in cash right now and we need to reinvest it in things that will make Pennsylvanians’ lives better.”

Jason Gottesman, the State House Republican Caucus Spokesperson, says federal stimulus is painting a picture that the state economy is better than some are making it out to be, calling it a “fake way to grow the economy” that isn’t “normal economic growth.”

Gottesman says Republicans want to use the money to plan for the future “in case the bottom drops out of the economy, we’re not going back to taxpayers to pay more or we’re looking at having to make cuts to government services.”

President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman , who is also running for Governor, says if lawmakers remain fiscally responsible then the commonwealth should remain in a “good position moving forward.”

“If we spend like a bunch of drunken sailors like Tom Wolf has proposed, then we’re not gonna be in good shape for next year,” said Corman.

Wolf outlined a $1.7 trillion budget proposal earlier this year that includes an American Rescue Plan Act funded $500 million Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians .

Highlights of the Governor’s nearly 900-page proposal include billions in education funding , changes to the cash bail system , raising the state minimum wage and teacher minimum wage , and funding for mental health care.

See below for a further breakdown of April revenue collections:

  • Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion for April, $120.7 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $11.5 billion, which is $888.5 million, or 8.4 percent, more than anticipated.
  • Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in April was $4.1 billion, $1.4 billion above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $15.4 billion, which is $2.1 billion, or 15.4 percent, above estimate.
  • April corporation tax revenue of $676.1 million was $306.4 million above estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $5.8 billion, which is $1.1 billion, or 23.7 percent, above estimate.
  • Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $133.0 million, $22.0 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.3 billion, which is $144.2 million, or 12.5 percent, above estimate.
  • Realty transfer tax revenue was $77.6 million for April, $25.9 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $701.8 million, which is $140.0 million, or 24.9 percent, more than anticipated.
  • Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $39.8 million for the month, $13.8 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.4 billion, which is $19.7 million, or 1.4 percent, above estimate.
  • Non-tax revenue totaled $230.6 million for the month, $4.0 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.6 billion, which is $122.3 million, or 2.7 percent, above estimate.

In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $247.2 million for the month, $36.1 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $2.3 billion, which is $19.5 million, or 0.8 percent, above estimate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Tom Wolf
FingerLakes1.com

Which states are getting inflation stimulus checks?

Rebates, or stimulus checks will be sent out in some states. These payments will be much more targeted and to help with inflation. Five states have passed legislation for tax breaks. Read more about it here. Idaho. Gov. Brad Little signed a bill allocating $350 million for tax rebates for...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Personal Income Tax#Inheritance Tax#Whtm#General Fund#State Budget#American Rescue Plan#Pennsylvanians
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
TRAFFIC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy