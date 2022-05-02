Campus Park: Phase 2 of construction begins now in Mount Pleasant

Campus Park, Mount Pleasant – Credit: Emma Widmar

The Village of Mount Pleasant announced today that phase 2 of the construction at Campus Park has officially begun. Campus Park is located at 8500 Campus Drive. The 38 acres of space is adjacent to the Village of Mount Pleasant’s Village Hall. The green space is slowly but surely transitioning into a park for residents to enjoy.

Campus Park currently has 6 pickleball courts, a playground and a parking lot. The park’s playground was first built in 2017 and made possible by a generous donation from the Greenwood Family. In 2021, the village added the pickleball courts at Campus Park.

Campus Park Expansion

While the playground will be closed during construction, new amenities await. Phase 2 of the park’s project will include:

On Facebook, the village shared, “we are super excited for all the new amenities coming! Construction has started and is expected to last through fall. The pickleball courts will be open during construction, but the playground will need to be closed. Smolenski Park, located five minutes from Campus provides the next closest playground.”

To learn more about this project, read more about what’s happening online.

