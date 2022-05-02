Police Blotter - April 17-23, 2022

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

April 17-23, 2022

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

56 Homicide 0

Weekly Calls for Service: 1,872 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 3

Weekly Reports Taken:201 Burglary— Nonresidential 7

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

0 Burglary—Residential 2

Weekly Calls Received:5,269 Theft 21

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were reported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Theft from Auto 14

Robbery 1

Vehicle Theft 33

Mental Health Calls 19

Reports of Gunfire 4

Significant Incidents

Recovered stolen vehicle: On 04/17/2022, at 7:10 AM, officers responded to the report of an occupied stolen vehicle near the 300 block of Smalley Ave. Officers contacted the driver who fled the scene a short distance before the vehicle became inoperable. Officers utilized de-escalation techniques and the driver eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. (Report #2022-021080)

Shooting: On 04/19/2022, at 12:18 AM, officers responded to the report of a shooting near the 400 block of Shepherd Ave. Officers locate evidence of a shooting and one victim who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect(s) are unknown and at large. (Report #2022-021363)

Robbery: On 04/19/2022, at 10:56 AM, the victim was approached outside near the 27000 block of Manon Ave by one suspect. The suspect used force and took the victim’s purse before fleeing the scene on foot. (Report #2022-021448)

Assault with a deadly weapon: On 04/222022, at 12:09 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of W. Tennyson regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. An area search was conducted, the suspect was located and positively identified, and was taken into custody. (Report #2022-022086)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward