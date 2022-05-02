ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego average temperatures below normal for past 5 months

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego has recorded a monthly average temperature that has been below normal each month since December 2021, according to National Weather Service data released Monday. The NWS...

