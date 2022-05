(Reuters) - Electric vehicle battery startup Group14 has raised $400 million from a group of investors led by Germany's Porsche, the firm said on Wednesday. Part of that money, which boosts Group14's valuation to more than a billion dollars, will be used to build a second battery materials factory in eastern Washington state, a few hours from the firm's current site in Woodinville, outside Seattle, Chief Executive Officer Rick Luebbe said in an interview.

