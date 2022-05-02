Inflation is Causing More Traffic At Channel One

Corporate opposition to the unionization efforts at Starbucks continued this week. As CEO Howard Schultz announced in an earnings call yesterday, Starbucks will be committing $1 billion during the fiscal year 2022 to “additional investments in partners and stores for prioritized areas” including increased pay and training. The company first announced in October that it would be raising wages to at least $15 per hour in the summer of 2022, hitting an average pay of nearly $17 per hour for all hourly partners in the United States in the same period. But while yesterday’s call outlined the company’s raise and benefit plans more clearly, it also stated — as some speculated last month — that many of them won’t be extended to unionized stores or stores in the process of unionizing.

