ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Inflation is Causing More Traffic At Channel One

KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS PRICES IN THE GROCERY STORES CONTINUE TO CLIMB...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Channel One Regional Food Bank sees demands increase

ROCHESTER, Minn.- High prices in the grocery stores are driving more traffic to Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester. Its development and communications director Jessica Sund says more people are coming to the food bank for protein, milk and other dairy products. Prior to the rise of inflation, the food bank was seeing about 2,500 households pick up groceries each month. Now they see about 4,500 monthly.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Traffic
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Interest Rates Are Rising Fast -- but Don't Rush to Buy a Home

Fear-based decisions are rarely the best decisions. It's normal for interest rates to rise and fall. Buying a home should never be a rushed decision. I get it. You've watched the mortgage rate tick up over 2 percentage points in the last few months and are concerned that you're about to get priced out of the housing market. As someone who's moving soon to another state, I'm right there with you. However, I think maybe it's time we all take a beat, slow down, and allow our heads to rule over our hearts. Here's why none of us should rush out and buy a home, hoping to somehow beat the market.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Banks
KIMT

Golden Grain Energy partnering on 'Midwest Carbon Express'

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a project that's aimed to be environmentally friendly. The Midwest Carbon Express will capture carbon dioxide from the fermentation process of biorefineries and transport it underground to a facility in North Dakota. The pipeline will connect about 30 such refineries in 5 Midwestern states, with Iowa slated to have 681 miles of pipeline.
MASON CITY, IA
Benzinga

10 Products And Places Most Impacted By Inflation

Bacon, Gas and Airline Fares are among the most inflation-impacted things. Metro areas most impact by inflation include Los Angeles, Boston and Denver. The “transitory” inflation, as it has been called by the Federal Reserve officials, may stay around longer than expected, even with the Fed working to lower inflation through monetary policy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Starbucks Is Raising Wages and Increasing Benefits — But Not at Unionized Stores

Corporate opposition to the unionization efforts at Starbucks continued this week. As CEO Howard Schultz announced in an earnings call yesterday, Starbucks will be committing $1 billion during the fiscal year 2022 to “additional investments in partners and stores for prioritized areas” including increased pay and training. The company first announced in October that it would be raising wages to at least $15 per hour in the summer of 2022, hitting an average pay of nearly $17 per hour for all hourly partners in the United States in the same period. But while yesterday’s call outlined the company’s raise and benefit plans more clearly, it also stated — as some speculated last month — that many of them won’t be extended to unionized stores or stores in the process of unionizing.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
KIMT

New owner for Clear Lake auto dealership

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A North Iowa auto dealership is getting a new owner. Harrison Corporation says it has acquired Billion Ford in Clear Lake, which will now be known as Harrison Ford of Clear Lake. “Our vision for our dealership family has always been centered on creating an...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KIMT

"No Mow May" Initiative

WITH WARMER WEATHER APPROACHING AND GRASS STARTING TO GREEN UP.. LAWN MAINTENANCE MAY BE ON YOUR MIND. No Mow May initiative aims to help Minnesota's bee population recover. Before you reach for your lawnmower this month, the city of Rochester is asking community members to put a pause on cutting their grass.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Kemps Ice Cream plant employees in Rochester reject "final" contract offer from company

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Labor negotiations at the Kemps Ice Cream plant continue to sour, as workers took another step toward a strike over the weekend. Just last month, members of Teamsters Local 120, a union representing more than 160 workers at the plant, voted to authorize a strike as contract talks with the company stalled. Now, the union says it's on the verge of following through with plans for workers to walk off the job, after members overwhelmingly voted to reject a "final offer" from Kemps in a 135-1 vote.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy