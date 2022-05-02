ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kansas....

alerts.weather.gov

News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Canadian; Garfield; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KAY...SOUTHEASTERN KINGFISHER...NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA...NOBLE...LOGAN...WESTERN PAYNE...SOUTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN CANADIAN COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Marland to 5 miles west of Yukon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Northern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, Stillwater, Guthrie, Perry, Piedmont, Langston, Crescent, Cashion, Morrison, Coyle, Cedar Valley, Red Rock, Mulhall, Marland, Cimarron City, Orlando, Lake Mcmurtry, Lovell and Lake Carl Blackwell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hill, Navarro by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Hill; Navarro The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hill County in central Texas Navarro County in north central Texas * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 927 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hubbard, or 19 miles southeast of Hillsboro, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Corsicana, Kerens, Hubbard, Trinidad, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Angus, Barry, Navarro, Rice, Retreat, Oak Valley, Mildred, Mount Calm, Eureka, Malone, Goodlow, Penelope, Powell and Emhouse. This includes Interstate 45 between mile markers 221 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 10:33:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Wilson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following county, Wilson. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 927 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Neodesha, Fredonia, Altoona, New Albany and Buxton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Arkansas, Desha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 09:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Desha; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River At Pendleton affecting Desha, Lincoln and Arkansas Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Arkansas River At Pendleton. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Minor agricultural flooding inside the levees At 31.0 feet, Residences inside the levee just upstream of the Pendleton Bridge are affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 30.7 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Action stage is 30.0 feet. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Arkansas River Pendleton 31.0 27.9 Thu 8 AM 28.8 29.5 29.6 30.7 7 AM 5/10
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Johnson, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 363.0 feet, patrolling of McLean Bottom Levee in Logan County and Lower Hartman Levee in Johnson County begins. Flooding spreads over more than 4,000 acres in Franklin and Logan Counties. Numerous gas fields are flooded. Some agricultural lands in Johnson County also are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 348.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 362.3 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:17:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Van Buren affecting Sebastian and Crawford Counties. Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Van Buren. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, extensive lowland flooding occurs from the I-540 bridge downstream to Vache Grasse Creek. Sand and gravel companies and marine terminals in the floodplain along the river should take precautions. The lowest seating rows of the amphitheater at Kelley Park may be covered by high water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 25.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of north central Minnesota and northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, in north central Minnesota, Beltrami. In northwest Minnesota, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1029 AM CDT, emergency management reported ongoing flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Newfolden, Middle River, Plummer, St. Hilaire, Grygla, Euclid, Goodridge, Viking, Holt, Strandquist, Gatzke, Florian, Rosewood, Radium, Dorothy, Huot, Mavie and Hazel.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 08:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 10:18:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Widespread heavy rain fell across the area Wednesday into this morning. Additional rainfall is expected through Thursday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
