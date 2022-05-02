Jimmy Kimmel Names Mike Birbiglia as Interim Host While Out With COVID-19

The Late Shift author Bill Carter tweeted in response to Corden announcing he was exiting late-night in 2023 after eight years, "I was sure CBS would choose woman last time" but "James popped up. I'd never HEARD of him." As Chloe Stilwell notes, network late-night has been full of men, particularly white men. Joan Rivers briefly hosted a show on Fox in the 1980s and Wanda Sykes briefly had a Saturday-night show on Fox in 2009. More recently, Lilly Singh had A Little Late on NBC after Late Night with Seth Meyers. "The problem there though is that NBC attempted to add another late-night show to an already overcrowded field, instead of giving one of the existing late-night hosting spots to a woman — which is where Corden’s open role leaves a perfect place for a woman to finally take over," says Stillwell. "Amber Ruffin currently hosts a late-night show on Peacock, and she would be a worthy contender to move over to CBS’s (late-night) opening. Other comics like Nikki Glaser, Ziwe, Ilana Glazer, Ali Wong, and Whitney Cummings would all be excellent in the role. There are so many adept, funny women who would revolutionize late-night television — and it’s about time a major network gave one of them the chance."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO