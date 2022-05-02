ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jimmy Kimmel Names Mike Birbiglia as Interim Host While Out With COVID-19

By Shane Romanchick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Kimmel has tested positive for COVID. The late night host has joined a long list of celebrities who recently tested positive for the virus. Kimmel took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement and said that comedian Mike Birbiglia will fill in for him while he is...

