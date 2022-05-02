ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Lane of Turner Turnpike reopens following accident

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 2 days ago

Update 5/2, 6:20 p.m. – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the right lane of eastbound Turner Turnpike is back open following an earlier accident.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the right eastbound lane of the Turner Turnpike is closed for an accident.

The Turner Turnpike eastbound near mile marker 159 has the right lane closed for the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

