3rd Ward hopefuls debate water-sewer, manager, 'bickering'

With early voting for the May 17 election underway, voters in Elizabeth City’s Third Ward are already deciding which of five candidates will hold two City Council seats for the next two years.

Incumbents Michael Brooks and Kem Spence are being challenged in their bids for re-election by first-time candidates Evelyn Strader, Katherine Felton and Charles Hill.

Brooks is an ordained minister and has served six terms on City Council. Spence works for the state’s Division of Prisons and is in his fourth term on council.

Felton retired as the city’s human resources director several years ago. Strader works as an office manager.

The Daily Advance recently submitted questions to all five candidates about key city issues. Hill did not respond to an email sent by the newspaper. The answers of the other four candidates follow each question.

TDA: Elizabeth City has been told by outside consultants that in the next three to four years it needs to spend around $14 million to fix the wastewater collection system to stop rainwater from infiltrating the sewer system and another $14 million to begin fixing problems at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Another $74 million may be needed in the next 10 to 15 years for further improvements at the wastewater treatment plant. The city has $5.2 million in COVID relief funds available it can use on infrastructure and more money may be available in the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. It is likely that federal and state grants won’t cover the total cost of fixing the system. What is your plan to fund the needed fixes in the sewer system and does that include raising water and sewer rates now? If so, how much should rates be raised to finance these improvements?

Strader: “I believe the most important thing currently is to audit our existing system and find out what the city has. Without knowing it is difficult to know how to move forward and plan. It appears many things have been neglected and not followed up on.”

Spence: “I am concerned about the findings of the outside consultants. However, I do have a lot of confidence in our Public Works Director Mr. (Dwan) Bell. I believe that he will reach out for other resources. I feel that the funds that the city received will be used in a way that best fits the city’s needs. We as a city have to be good stewards of all funds.”

Felton: “Once federal and state grant funds, COVID relief funds and funds from the American Rescue Plan are researched, I would explore the possibilities of capital financing, term loans, project loans, waste water disposal loans and other low interest loans for the city.

“Since on June 30, 2021, City Council voted 5-1 to (approve) a $70 million budget with 8.5-cent tax hike to fund raises, I would refrain from additional direct burden on the taxpayers to fund the wastewater system upgrades.”

Brooks : “We have to rely on the expertise of the city manager and the director of public utilities. We also have to be mindful that we didn’t get in this mess overnight and you can’t fix it overnight. I am sure when everybody brings their ideas to the table, we can see what will work and try things that will work in the best and expediate way possible.”

TDA: City Council will be charged with hiring the next city manager. What qualifications would you like to see in the next manager? The current interim manager is scheduled to leave at the end of the year. If a suitable permanent manager can’t be found would you be in favor continuing with a long-term interim?

Spence: “I want a city manager that fits the needs of this city and has the experience in being a manager. I am not in favor of extending the interim manager’s time. I am not in favor of a long-term interim. We need someone in place to run the city long term.”

Felton: I will urge the City Council to wisely invest the remaining portion of 2022 in the recruitment, investigation, hiring and installation of a qualified and competent permanent city manager before Dec. 31.

“Based on our current situation, our next manager should have demonstrated experiences in fiscal management, business recruitment, human relations, public safety and other areas.

“He or she should have a keen vision and appreciation for a city that values diverse ideas, varied opinions and multiple cultures.”

Brooks: “I don’t like the word ‘qualified,’ I like to use the word ‘experienced.’ We have to hire someone with a lot of experience because of the financial situation we are trying to come out of. We need someone with a lot of experience in the budget process, managing the city’s money and has experience in public utilities and other important city functions.”

Strader: “Proven experience in a city the size of Elizabeth City. This includes numerous years in the position and accomplishments while in the position. If there is not a candidate with the qualifications needed, I believe a qualified interim manager is a better solution than rushing forward and repeating past mistakes.”

TDA: Former interim manager Ralph Clark in a farewell memo said that the “divisiveness” and “constant bickering” is keeping City Council from more important work. Is Clark right and if so how can City Council better work together on issues facing the city?

Felton: “Long before the Clark memo, residents had already formed opinions about council cohesiveness.

“After the election, I suggest that the council members should engage in a non-partisan human relations workshop that could be conducted by the UNC School of Government or the N.C. League of Municipalities.

“The council members should learn more about each other. We should agree to respect each other’s opinions. Most importantly, we should agree to debate and vote without animosity. The City Council should model this type of respect and collegiality as we tackle the long-term concerns of the residents of our great city.”

Brooks: “I think we will get better with that. I’ve been on council a long time and we can disagree but we don’t need to get disrespectful in our disagreements. You could have eight, or six or four different opinions on City Council. We need to attack the issues facing the city and not attack each other. If we do that, we will be fine.”

Strader: “There is no reason that Mr. Clark would have stated that the divisiveness and bickering was hindering progress if it were not true. We have repeatedly seen the infighting amongst current council. Meetings not attended or walked out of so votes would be stalled. There has been divisiveness on just about every topic, there are pet projects being pushed while the greater good of the city is being overlooked.

“There are four ineffective incumbents running for re-election. How do we work better on the issues facing the city? Replace those that have been in office and stalled progress or moved the city backwards. I hope the citizens realize this and take it into consideration when voting.”

Spence: “I agree that it is really important for council to get along and respect each other. The only way that will happen is to get rid of personal agendas and practice transparency. However, Mr. Clark was only here for a few months, so I’m not sure he actually experienced enough with this council to make a concrete assessment.”