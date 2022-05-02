ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit

By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against them. The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to...

