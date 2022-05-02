ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allouez, WI

New Green Bay Marathon Route Covers More of Allouez, Less of De Pere

By Casey Nelson
wtaq.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Cellcom Green Bay Marathon will have a new route this year — utilizing the Mason Street bridge and more streets in Allouez — while eliminating use of the bridge in De Pere, but keeping the lap inside Lambeau Field just before the...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Menasha, Little Chute resist “No Mow May” movement

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Since launching in Appleton three years ago, a campaign called “No Mow May” to help pollinators has been spreading across Northeast Wisconsin, but some communities are also pushing back against allowing residents to let their grass grow. Across Appleton signs have already started to...
MENASHA, WI
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Allouez, WI
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Government
Green Bay, WI
Sports
De Pere, WI
Sports
De Pere, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Allouez, WI
City
De Pere, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Mason, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Controversial sculpture removed from Appleton neighborhood

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A controversial sculpture has been removed from the E. College Avenue neighborhood in Appleton. Video posted to Facebook by Alderman Alex Schultz shows “The Collective” being lifted from its spot and hauled away. “A sad farewell, thank you for bringing public art conversations front...
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County announces emergency closure of Highway M

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A stretch of County Highway M in Outagamie County is closed indefinitely following a large culvert failure. The closure is north of Hortonville, where County M is also N. Olk St, between County Highway MM (N. Crest St.) and County Highway S. That’s a stretch of 3 miles, according to Google Maps.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

The time of your life in Elkhart Lake

What if “Dirty Dancing” was set in Wisconsin in 2022? If it was, The Osthoff Resort, a destination with Old World charm that first opened as a hotel in Elkhart Lake in 1886, would seem like a fitting backdrop. Since we’re changing the script, let’s say Frances Houseman,...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lambeau Field#Wtaq
WSAW

Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Windigo will begin playing hockey this fall at the iconic Dome in Eagle River starting in September. The team’s name was unveiled Tuesday. The name was selected as part of a contest. Jonathon Gould’s suggestion was selected from more than 150 entries. Jonathon will receive game tickets and a Windigo team apparel for his suggestion. Gould, 13, is a goaltender in the Eagle River Hockey Association.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy