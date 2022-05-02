Man pleads guilty in death of Israeli man in Baltimore for cousin's wedding

Ephraim Gordon was visiting Baltimore for the first time, in town to attend his cousin's wedding, when he was shot and killed in May, 2021.

On Monday, Omarion Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Gordon, who was from Israel, State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced.

"The fact that Mr. Gordon traveled in town from Israel for a joyous family wedding only to have his life violently cut short is soul-crushing and intolerable," Mosby said. "What should have been a celebratory milestone left his family reeling in unspeakable grief. I commend ASA Maylor and BPD detectives for their decisive and swift investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for this tragic loss of life. I hope today’s justice for Mr. Gordon brings his family one step closer towards healing.”

Gordon was shot in the 3700 block of Fords Lane in early May 2021. He was gunned down in what police described as a robbery gone wrong.

Anderson, and two others, were charged with first-degree murder.