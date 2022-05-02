ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

'Strong Communities Raise Strong Girls' campaign underway

By Shniece Archer
 2 days ago
Investing in young girls.

Monday, The Oasis Center for Women and Girls launched "Strong Communities Raise Strong Girls" campaign.

It is a week long initiative to raise scholarship funding so girls in Leon County can attend an all girls summer camp.

The camp has been inspiring girls for the past 14 years.

Audrey Goff sits on the Board of Directors for The Oasis Center for Women and Girls.

She said every girl deserves to be exposed to new possibilities.

"Strong communities raise strong girls so if we can invest in these girls now we will have a stronger community 10-20 years from now," said Goff.

The goal is to raise $14,000.

That would allow 70 girls to attend summer camp for free.

The campaign will last until Sunday May 8th.

To give a donation you can drop off a check at The Oasis Center for Women and Girls at 317 E. Call Street or send it online .

The camp starts June 6 through July 29.

Registration is first come first serve with rolling admissions.

Ron DeSantis Announces $22 Million for Projects in 15 Florida Communities

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $22 million in funding to 15 Florida communities through the CDBG-CV program. These awards will support projects including expanding broadband internet services, improvements to community centers, and small business grants. DeSantis also announced that in this year's budget, he will be approving more than $460,000 to add two new covered pavilions and an eight-foot-wide boardwalk at the Bird Creek Boat Ramp in Levy County.
Panama City hospital expands

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Seeing a growing need, 24 new inpatient beds are now available at HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital. CEO Brad Griffin said he's thrilled for this expansion. "As this community continues to grow and develop and need more healthcare, HCA Florida Gulf Coast is answering that need by expanding our services, […]
