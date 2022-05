You may have missed The Wilds when it first dropped on Amazon back in mid-December 2020, a time in history when our minds were on other things: The announcement of the first COVID vaccine, our country's tenuous hold on democracy, the hot Duke licking a spoon on Bridgerton, etc. As someone who gobbled up all 10 episodes of the first season two years ago, I'm honestly a little jealous of anyone coming to it now. What a treat to discover this gripping YA drama from Sarah Streicher for the first time — and then have the luxury of diving immediately into season 2, which elevates the survival saga into an even more riveting psychological thriller.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO