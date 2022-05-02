ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

LOCAL NEWS FOR MONDAY 5-2-22

By Name
kahi.com
 2 days ago

Home » News » Local News » LOCAL NEWS FOR MONDAY 5-2-22 Auburn Cruise Nite which is held the second Friday of the month from May through September, brings together more than 300 pre-1972 vehicles along Lincoln Way, each backed into a parking spot for a typical crowd of about 2,000...

kahi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Caught in Southie

Shop, Sip + Save at the South Boston Spring Stroll

In a celebration of spring, the South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation (SBNDC) are excited to promote the annual Spring Stroll on Thursday, May 5, starting at 4 p.m. The Chamber and SBNDC invite you to come out that night and leisurely stroll along...
LIFESTYLE
KENS 5

Teacher Appreciation Week: Freebies, discounts for educators

Some businesses and restaurants are offering discounts or freebies for teachers with a valid school ID. Here are a few of those offers:. "Academy Sports + Outdoors is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering 10% off for teachers both in-store and online at Academy.com," according to a news release from the company. The discount is available through Sunday, May 8. Click HERE to see a list of all positions eligible for the discount.
DRINKS
WCIA

Lane closures to start Thursday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — To perform routine storm sewer maintenance activities, National Power Rodding Corp. will have single-lane closures affecting traffic in the intersection of Duncan Road and Winsor Road. Traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time, with traffic control to reroute travelers. Officials said work is planned during the […]
LANE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, CA
Cars
City
Auburn, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
California Cars
CBS Sacramento

Black Bear Spotted In Vacaville Returns Home

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — According to the Department of Fish and Game, the bear returned home on its own sometime between last night and 9 a.m. this morning. The Vacaville Police Department has notified residents of a male black bear that was spotted in the North Orchard area of Vacaville. The bear was last seen on the 200 block of North Orchard Avenue on Monday morning as nearby schools safely gathered for class. Police ask that anyone who sees the bear avoid it, keep their doors and windows locked, and consider bringing their pets inside. Officers hope that the bear will safely return to its home and do not plan to take direct action unless the bear begins to pose a threat. Hemlock Street between North Orchard Avenue and Fir Street was closed due to the bear but has since reopened. Families trying to pick their children up from Jepson, Hemlock and Orchard schools were impacted, police say. Further, police note that all back entrances to Jepson Middle School were closed.
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy