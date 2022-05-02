ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Suspended three games

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lopez was hit with a three-game suspension Monday after he was judged to have intentionally thrown at Kyle Schwarber during...

ClutchPoints

MLB punishes Mets’ Buck Showalter, Yoan Lopez for Kyle Schwarber incident

The New York Mets will be without manager Buck Showalter for one game after the skipper was handed a one-game suspension following MLB’s ruling that Yoan Lopez intentionally threw at Kyle Schwarber during Monday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anthony DiComo reports that Showalter has been disciplined with the one-game ban, while Lopez will be suspended for three games after he tried to hit Schwarber with a pitch during the NL East rivalry matchup on Sunday.
Midland Daily News

Buck stopped: Showalter suspended, Braves cool off Mets 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — While the Atlanta Braves have stumbled out of the gate, the New York Mets are off to a fast start and look like a legitimate threat to the reigning champions. But the Braves didn't win those rings by accident. Austin Riley homered, Max Fried won...
FOX Sports

MLB Top 10: Yankees, Mets cruise to the top of the rankings

We saw history made this week on the pitcher's mound, with Clayton Kershaw’s record-breaking night when he became the Dodgers' all-time strikeout leader and the Mets' combined no-hitter, which was only the second no-hitter in team history and the 17th combined no-hitter in MLB history. Where does that leave...
FOX Sports

Mets play the Braves leading series 2-1

LINE: Mets -137, Braves +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 2-1. New York is 18-7 overall and 9-4 at home. The Mets have an 8-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run. Atlanta has...
FOX Sports

Phillies play the Mets in first of 4-game series

LINE: Phillies -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets on Thursday to start a four-game series. Philadelphia has an 8-7 record in home games and an 11-14 record overall. The Phillies are 5-9 in games when they have allowed a home run.
The Spun

Look: Yankees Announcer Had Another Embarrassing Moment

Longtime New York Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling has had well-documented issues with describing what happened on long fly balls. Sterling had another mishap last night, inaccurately saying Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman homered off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery when in actuality, Chapman was robbed by a leaping Giancarlo Stanton.
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Security guard at Mets game hit on head by foul ball

A security guard who was working during Wednesday’s New York Mets-Atlanta Braves game at Citi Field was hit on the head by a foul ball, but the man is said to be OK. The incident took place during the top of the second inning when Travis d’Arnaud swung at a first-pitch strike with the bases empty and two outs. D’Arnaud hit a pop up towards the third base side that drifted into the camera well before the dugout. The ball hit the security guard on the head.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) has increased his throwing distance to 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Manager Don Mattingly said early last week that Sanchez had resumed playing catch from 45 feet, and he slightly increased his throwing distance approximately a week later. The right-hander was in a ramp-up process over the first half of 2021 before ultimately requiring shoulder surgery last July. As a result, the Marlins will likely bring Sanchez along slowly, and a better timetable for his return is unlikely to be revealed until he's able to resume mound work.
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Idle for first game of doubleheader

Nimmo is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Atlanta. The Mets are likely just building in some rest for Nimmo during the doubleheader, as the 29-year-old had started in each of the past seven games while going 5-for-28 with a home run and five walks. Travis Jankowski will get the nod in center field and serve as the Mets' table setter in Game 1 of the twin bill, but expect Nimmo to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
Yardbarker

Mets Fail To Take Series From Braves After Disastrous Sixth Inning

After sweeping the Braves in Tuesday's doubleheader, the Mets settled for a series split the following day in a 9-2 loss. New York was unable to take three out of four games from the Braves after a nightmare of a sixth inning, in which Adam Ottavino and Trevor Williams gave up seven runs.
