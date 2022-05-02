ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Blac Chyna awarded no damages in defamation case against Kardashians

By David K. Li
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Angeles jury on Monday found that Kim Kardashian and her family did not unjustly harm the career of model Blac Chyna. The civil panel had been deliberating since Thursday and returned verdicts in favor of Kardashian, her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
E! News

Sasha Obama Steps Out With Clifton Powell's Son Clifton Powell Jr. Amid Dating Rumors

Watch: Viola Davis Channels Michelle Obama in The First Lady. After her mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, revealed that the 20-year-old is in a relationship, Sasha was seen stepping out with Clifton Powell Jr. in West Hollywood on April 19. Clad in a pink and purple top with a lilac-colored tiered skirt, Sasha was spotted walking alongside the writer-director, who is the son of Ray actor Clifton Powell.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Rob Kardashian
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Defamation#Rob Chyna#Nbcuniversal#Cnbc#Hulu#Disney
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Scrappy's Mother Momma Dee Claims They're No Longer Speaking

The Love & Hip Hop drama involving Lil Scrappy, his mother Momma Dee, his wife Bambi Richardson, and his ex-girlfriend Shay Johnson has received new life on social media. Reality television fans watched Scrappy move through several relationships during his tenure with VH1's hit series, and while his mother was at odds with almost every one of his choices, she was quite close to Shay. These days, Scrappy is enjoying his growing family with Bambi and Shay is currently pregnant as she continues to build a new life for herself, as well.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Blac Chyna Looks Unhappy While Out With Her Mom After Losing Trial To The Kardashians

She's got the blues. Two days after Blac Chyna lost her defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family, the reality star, 33, was seen looking glum while being driven around Los Angeles by her mom, Tokyo Toni.In the photos from Tuesday, May 3, Chyna has a downcast look on her face as she sits in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes SUV. Her mom was much more animated and was gesturing with her hands.The model had sued ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's brood, as she believes they spread defamatory rumors about her in order to get her reality show Rob & Chyna...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Resented Filming ‘KUWTK’ With Blac Chyna After She ‘Beat Rob With A Metal Rod’

Kim Kardashian, 41, talked about her negative feelings toward Blac Chyna after the model allegedly “beat” her brother Rob Kardashian “with a metal rod” during their previous tumultuous relationship, while speaking in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for Chyna’s defamation trial against her family. The reality star mentioned the alleged abuse when reportedly talking about Rob’s now ex-girlfriend being offered $370,000 by the E! Network to appear on her family series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after season one of Rob & Chyna, her own show with Rob, ended. An email that Kim wrote about her disapproval of the offer was shown during her time on the stand, and in it, she was complaining that the network didn’t approach her family before making the offer to Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian Testifies He ‘Didn’t Love’ Blac Chyna When They Got Engaged: It ‘Wasn’t Real’

Rob Kardashian, 35, is claiming he didn’t love Blac Chyna, 33, during their relationship, in his headline-making testimony in court on April 27. The member of the Kardashian family was speaking about his ex in the defamation trial she started against his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, and said their romance “wasn’t real love” while admitting he only thought she was the one for him because she accepted him at his “lowest point,” according to TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

355K+
Followers
44K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy