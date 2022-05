After the Toronto Blue Jays were down six runs in the bottom of the sixth, two kids at the game decided their team needed some extra players. At the Jays’ Friday night game against the Houston Astros, the school-aged boys stormed the field at the Rogers Centre, only to be tackled by security moments later. While it took a little while to get the troublemakers off the field, the crowd went from cheering to booing once they realized the kids were being taken down by fully grown men.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO