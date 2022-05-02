Oklahoma couple drowns in rural North Dakota river

MOTT, N.D. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple died in North Dakota when their pickup truck was swept into the Cannonball River.

Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, of Arcadia, Okla., were driving Sunday in a rural part of the county when they sought to cross the river at a low crossing where it was 3 to 4 feet deep.

The truck lost traction and went into the river, Warner said. The couple called 911 at about 1 p.m. to report water up to the doors of the truck, trapping them.

First responders couldn’t immediately find the truck. A dive team was called and it was found at about 6:30 p.m. submerged in 15 feet of water with the couple inside, Warner said.